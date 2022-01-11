Patricia Mignon Patrick Abshier Powell was born on November 27, 1927 to Riley C. Patrick and Edna Crumpacker Patrick in Friday Harbor, Washington State. She peacefully passed away surrounded by loving family on January 7, 2022.

Patricia’s father was a career Navy submarine radio operator prior to and during World War II. Patricia loved to recount stories of her childhood in Hawaii, Manila PI, and China where she spent the first 10 years of her life as her family followed the Pacific Fleet. In 1939, Patricia’s family was evacuated out of the Philippines on a luxury liner and Patricia enjoyed several weeks of touring various tropical islands in the Pacific on their way to the States. Even though she had spent only the first year of her young life on the mainland United States, Patricia remembered being extremely proud to sail into San Francisco Bay and into her home country that she loved.

Patricia attended school in Manila, Tsingtao China, San Diego California, and several towns in Texas until the early 1940s when Patricia, her mother and three siblings moved to the Liberty area. Patricia fell in love with Liberty, its school and its people. She graduated first in her class at Liberty High school but couldn’t be recognized as valedictorian because she had finished high school in three years.

Patricia worked from the age of 13, and while working as a pharmacist’s assistant at McGinty Drugs in Liberty she met a handsome young cattleman who had been recently discharged from the Army Air Corps, James Frank Abshier.

Patricia and Frank married in 1946 and several years later made their permanent home in Hardin, Texas. They were blessed with four children: Patricia LaNelle, Jim Frank, Dana Gwen, and Amy Lisa.

In 1958, eight-year-old Jim Frank drowned in San Marcos while the family was on vacation. Frank passed away at 49, leaving Patricia with two teenage daughters to raise on her own.

Fortunately, three years after Frank’s death Patricia met Hubert Clifford Powell and she and Clifford soon married. This union was a blessing for the entire family, and Patricia and Clifford made their home in Hardin where they had many years of happiness together. The couple took great delight in taking their daughters and grandchildren with them on trips in their RV. Clifford passed away in 2001.

Patricia also worked in her brother-in-law Perry Cessna’s store in Hardin after her children were all in school. She later became the tax assessor/collector for Hardin ISD, and retired from Liberty County where she was the chief deputy clerk in the Liberty County Clerk’s Office for many years.

Patricia enjoyed painting, photography, reading, traveling, telling exciting stories about her childhood, and being with friends and family. She was a person of great integrity, a wonderful wife and mother, and set a fine example of how to rise above life’s challenges with courage and optimism. Her positive outlook allowed her to endure personal tragedy and grow in strength of character. She always had a beautiful smile on her face and was loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her husbands and son, Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Riley and Edna Patrick, sisters Jackie Cessna and Barbara Peterson, and brother Bernarr Patrick.

Survivors include her daughters Patricia LaNelle Jolley, Dana Abshier, and Amy McHenry; grandchildren Julie Jolley and husband Pete Thomas, Dallas Patricia Jolley Hall and husband Mike, John Frank Gallander and wife Sarah, David A. Gallander and wife Carmen, Robyn McHenry Anthony and husband Stephen, and Crysta McHenry. Great grandchildren are: Joshuah Neal, Marissa Neal Smith and husband Billy, J. J., Emily Patricia and Faith Hall, Seth, Eva and Kira Gallander, Cole Clifford Gallander, and Emma and Garrett Anthony. Great-great grandchildren are Jaycee, Carlee and Charlee Neal, and Elijah Smith.

Patricia is also survived by half-siblings Linda Patrick Snider, Wayne Patrick, and Susan Patrick DelGatti.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Fairy’s Landing, Dr. Federico Dancel, and Hospice Plus for the excellent, loving care given to Patricia over the last years of her life.

In lieu of floral tributes, the family requests donations be made to The Salvation Army, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, the Liberty Municipal Library, or any charitable organization.

