Aaron Aleman, 16, of Cleveland, Texas, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born on Saturday, March 12, 2005, in Galveston, Texas to Federico Aleman and Gloria (Lira) Aleman.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandfather, Cesario Aleman.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving parents, Federico and Gloria Aleman; grandparents, Maria Sara Aleman, Paula Parga and Domingo Lira; brother, Edgar Aleman; sisters, Perla Aleman, Brenda Aleman, Saira Aleman; brother-in-law, Ivan Espino; nephew, Hiram Espino; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Services pending at this time.

