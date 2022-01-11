Bailes urging TCEQ to investigate landfill application for Cleveland-area site

State Representative Ernest Bailes has sent a letter urging the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to hold another public meeting on the Peach Creek Environmental Park Municipal Solid Waste Permit Application No. 2406.

An initial meeting was held via webcast in September of 2021 upon TCEQ’s receipt of a joint-letter by Bailes and Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville.

“Due to the landfill’s proximity to many private residences and landowners in San Jacinto and Montgomery counties, as well as the Sam Houston National Forest and local small farms, the constituents…have continued to express significant opposition to this application,” Bailes explained.

The proposed 636-acre facility would be located in a potential flood plain approximately seven miles northwest of the US 59 and SH 105 intersection.

Due to rising concerns regarding the contiguous residents, wildlife, Evangeline water aquifer, and the potential for the site to receive “special waste” due to its Type I status, Bailes requested TCEQ continue working with stakeholders to review potential local and regional impacts of a landfill.

“Questions have yet to be addressed, such as road damage and access, pollution, flooding, and the protection of ground and surface waters,” Bailes wrote. “All negative impacts the landfill may have on the community, as well as individuals’ concerns, must be vetted.”

TCEQ sent a draft permit notice in December 2021 and, if approved, the permit would establish the conditions under which the facility must operate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

