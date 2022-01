The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 9, 2022:

Deblanc, Adrian Elysse – Disorderly Conduct

Gonzalez, Ruben Hayes – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gordon, Troy Edward – Violation of a Protective Order

