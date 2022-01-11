Former Dayton city manager reinstated as Dickinson city manager following investigation

Theo Melancon, the former Dayton city manager who left for a position in Dickinson, was temporarily placed on administrative leave with pay following a domestic disturbance call at his Galveston County home last week.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Dickinson City Council reinstated Melancon to his position.

According to a statement from the City of Dickinson, “Council asked City Attorney, Olsen and Olsen, to conduct an internal investigation into the allegations made against City Manager Theo Melancon. After a thorough report that included interviewing both parties, Council has voted in a 5-2 vote to permit Mr. Melancon to return to work, effective immediately.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (left) and Dayton City Manager Theo Melancon were among the speakers at an official groundbreaking for the Gulf Inland Logistics Park in April 2021.

The statement goes on to say that the City Council will continue to monitor developments from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office.

Melancon was city manager in Dayton for four years until July 2021. During his time with the City of Dayton, he helped develop two tax-increment reinvestment zones – one to revitalize downtown Dayton and one for the 1,050-acre Gulf Inland Logistics Park on US 90 West.

He also was the driving force between the City’s DayNet fiber internet project and led the City to create a Unified Development Code and a Master Parks Plan.

He is the first city manager for the City of Dickinson.

