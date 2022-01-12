James Earl Georgous, age 54, of Livingston, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born December 11, 1967, in Houston, Texas to parents James Wyatt and Lena Georgous. He is preceded in death by his father; wife, Tiffany Georgous; daughter, Abby Georgous; and son, Darren Theliard “Georgous.”

Survivors include his wife, Robin Georgous; mother, Lena Georgous; daughters, Brittanie Coldiron and husband Kyle, Amber Baird and husband Aaron, Lauren Pearce and husband Alex, Bailey McDaniel and husband Zac, Laila Sweeten, and Zoe Hargraves; sons, Levi Georgous, James Robert Georgous, Noah Hargraves, and James Hargraves and wife Donelle; sisters, Ronda Trujillo and fiancé Michael Blanchard; grandchildren, Haley Carr “Theliard”, Bransyn, Sophia and Hazel Baird, Grant and Stella McDaniel; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Cornerstone Church, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services to follow starting at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

