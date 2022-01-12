Michael Edward Gray, age 74, passed away suddenly on Sunday January 9, 2022. He was born April 26, 1947 in Baytown, Texas, to Bruce and Irma Jane Gray. He grew up and lived in Houston, Texas, with his parents and sister Pamela Gray.

Growing up he was involved with Boy Scouts and achieved the Eagle Scout Award. In 1965, he graduated from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas. He attended Texas A&M before joining the Navy in 1966.

Mike was trained in the electrician area and was assigned to the U.S.S. Sperry as a general electrician ships and subs. He was later assigned to the U.S.S Shark for the next 3 years, deployed to the Coast of Europe, The Mediterranean Sea, Vietnam, or wherever needed.

Mike was discharged from the Navy in 1972, and worked odd jobs such as builder, cable layer, stocker, and driver for ranches. In 1978 he was employed by Union Tank Car and joined the write up department as a Cost estimator until he retired in June of 2008.

In 1984 he married Danette Holub. Together they built a home and raised their son in the Tarkington Area until his death.

Mike enjoyed simple things and was quite content with family life. He enjoyed weekend trips to motorcycle rallies, fishing trips and caring for all kinds of animals on his farm. He was looking forward to creating a new legacy with his son on the 3G Ranch in South Texas.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Danette Gray, his devoted son Stephen Gray, wife Anna, and grandson Jackson, one sister Pamela Dillard along with other relatives, numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved animals.

We will never understand why Mike was taken from us so suddenly. There are so many unanswered questions and “whys” we all have. The one thing we know for sure, is Mike was loved, he was a good and honorable man, a devoted husband, an inspirational father, and amazing pop-pop. He will be greatly missed by all.

Cowboys don’t say goodbye, they say see you later.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland.

