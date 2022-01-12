Shirley Jean Stinnett, 87, of Daisetta, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty, Texas. Ms. Stinnett was born May 18, 1934, in Hull, Texas, to the late James Sewell Stinnett and Mary Helen Broz.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Ms. Stinnett is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Ray Stinnett, James Milton Stinnett, Leonard David Stinnett, and Cecil Allen Stinnett; and sisters, Gloria Sue Crawford and Barbara Ann Sullivan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Billy Earl Stinnett of Daisetta, TX and Sammy Joe Stinnett of Daisetta, TX; sisters, Frances Marie Vanya of Hardin, Tx, Jannie Lee Stinnett of Daisetta, TX, and Alpha Mae Tenorio of Liberty, TX nephews, John Vanya of Hardin, TX, James Vanya of Hardin, TX, Randy Stinnett of Sour Lake, TX, Allen Tenorio of Liberty, TX, Joey Stinnett of New Hampshire, Curtis Stinnett of Lumberton, TX, and Bruce Crawford of Daisetta, TX; nieces, Kathy Harris of Spring, TX, Robyn Scott of Lafayette, LA, Rhonda Champagne of Kountze, TX, and Stacy Stinnett of Hardin, Tx; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, TX with Pastor Leslie Gaines officiating interment to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. Honoring Ms. Stinnett as pallbearers are Allen Tenorio, Bruce Crawford, Garrison Crawford, James Vanya, Aric Villareal, and Randy Stinnett.

