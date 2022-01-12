Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 10, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 10, 2022:

  • Lee, Michael – Disorderly Conduct-Discharged/Displayed Firearm
  • Ellis, Janie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Fagan, Ronnie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Crisp, John – Hold for Newton County-Theft of Property
  • Jones, Alicea – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Cooper, Ronnie – Theft of Material
  • Green, Tephaine Racqual – Failure to Appear and Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance
