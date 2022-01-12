Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 10, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 10, 2022:

Lee, Michael – Disorderly Conduct-Discharged/Displayed Firearm

Ellis, Janie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Fagan, Ronnie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Crisp, John – Hold for Newton County-Theft of Property

Jones, Alicea – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Cooper, Ronnie – Theft of Material

Green, Tephaine Racqual – Failure to Appear and Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance

Cooper, Ronnie

Crisp, John

Ellis, Janie

Fagan, Ronnie

Jones, Alicea

Lee, Michael

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

