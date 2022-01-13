Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2022:

Reavis, Jeffrey Dale – Theft of Property

Dawson, Brittney – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Hamilton-Bogany, Xavier Levan – Possession of Marijuana

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Adams, Edwin Lamar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Cameron, Jacob Clayton – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Williams, Avery Drey – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance

