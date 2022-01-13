Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 11, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 11, 2022:

  • Reavis, Jeffrey Dale – Theft of Property
  • Dawson, Brittney – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Hamilton-Bogany, Xavier Levan – Possession of Marijuana
  • Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
  • Adams, Edwin Lamar – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Cameron, Jacob Clayton – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Williams, Avery Drey – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance
