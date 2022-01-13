Ray Charles Nelms, 53, of Livingston, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born on Thursday, January 25, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio. Ray was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Penelope A. Nelms, granddaughters, Melanie and Kendra Barker.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Cynthia (Kolojaco) Nelms; children, Elizabeth Hendrix and husband Miles, Justin Stapleton and wife Cayla, Desiree Munoz and husband Allen, Victoria Lawrence and husband Robert Barker, Bailey Nelms; parents, Melvin E. Nelms Sr., and Karen S. (Lofton) Wayne and husband Jerry; brothers, Melvin E. Nelms, Jr. and wife Ann, Mark A. Nelms and Marlo Alcala; sisters, Tamara S. Cohee and husband Tim, Penny L. Morse and husband Danny; grandchildren, Jett, Tuck, and Milly Hendrix, Cheyenne, Coleman, and Samiah Stapleton, Emmett and Lylah Munoz, Milah and Gus Barker; nieces and nephews, Allison, Brice, Brittany, Ashley, Angela, Michelle, Robbie, and Brigette; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ray will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Ray will immediately follow at Ace Community Cemetery. Carolyn Welch officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

