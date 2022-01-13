Sewilla Scott

Sewilla life journey began October 28,1934 in Clark, Texas. She was born to the late George Scott and Josephine Scott. She was preceded in death by husband Prentice James Scott, Sr., three children: Prentice James Scott Jr, Cynthia Ann Simmons, Roberta Scott. Two sisters: Willie Mae Thibodeaux, Juanita West and two brothers: Wesley Scott, Jimmy Scott. Her earthly journey transitioned to an external place on Sunday, January 9, 2022…she received her wings!

She attended schools in the Liberty County Area. She later married her husband Prentice Scott.

Sewilla accepted Christ at an early age, she was baptized in the Church of God in Christ, she continued her walk with the Lord and united with Liberty Church of Christ.

She was one of a kind. If you knew her, you know what I mean. She was so quiet and demure in public. She loved life, trusted in the Lord, and served her people with reservation. Sewilla found great joy in her leisure time quilting, sewing, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

To treasure her memories, her children: Vanessa A. Scott, James G. Scott, George E. Scott, Janet V. Scott-Carrier, Harold K. Scott, Tiffiny D. Scott. She also leaves thirteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; one sister Leona DeCluette of Liberty, Texas; Benny Scott- brother-in-law, Sue Bell-sister-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Viewing for Sewilla will be held 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Liberty Church of Christ, 3201 N. Main St, Liberty, TX 77575. Funeral services will take place 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Liberty Church of Christ with interment to follow at Bingham Cemetery, 1337 County Road 2109, Liberty, Texas, Repast will be at Liberty Church of Christ.

Please send all cards, resolutions, flowers, to the church.

Arrangements under the care of Allison Funeral Service.

