Crime Stoppers helps in manhunt for shooting suspect

Multi County Crime Stoppers is working with Conroe Police seeking information about the location of Quinton Travion Jones, who is a person of interest in multiple drive by shootings in the Conroe area.

Jones currently has an active warrant for Deadly Conduct. Jones is a 21-year-old black male, approximately 5’10” tall weighing 165 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Your help could solve this crime and earn up to a $1,000 cash reward! Tips must come through Crime Stoppers to be eligible for rewards. All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous – “It’s not just our promise, it’s the law!”

