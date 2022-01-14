Four suspects now charged in drive-by shooting in Cleveland

Four suspects are now facing charges in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting of a 14-year-old male in Cleveland.

Two suspects – Frederick Herzog, 32, of Splendora, and Brittney Dawson, 21, of Livingston – surrendered to law enforcement earlier this week and the fourth suspect – Jesse Arellano, 18, of Splendora – was arrested Thursday by Liberty County sheriff’s deputies, Montgomery County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office and Houston Police Department. Their arrests came after another suspect – Davonte Demond Newsome, 23, of Conroe – was arrested last week.

The victim was shot outside his home on CR 3995 north of Cleveland. He was struck by bullets to his leg and arm.

All four suspects are charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault, and are being held at the Liberty County Jail.

Newsome is being held without bond while bonds for Dawson and Arellano are set at $130,000. Herzog’s bonds are set at $60,000.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, a mugshot for Arellano was not available.

According to LCSO Capt. Billy Knox, the motive for the shooting was a narcotics deal. The 14-year-old male shooting victim is alleged to have been selling drugs to the four suspects.

“Our guys did an excellent job and spent a lot of time on this investigation, and were successfully able to make these four arrests,” Knox said, adding that he is very proud of their efforts.

Herzog, Frederick Lusid IV

Dawson, Brittney

Newsome, Davonte Demond

Original story:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

