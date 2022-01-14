Lions partnering with Trinity River Food Bank for food distributions in Dayton, Cleveland, Huffman

Lions Clubs International is the largest service organization in the world and as such, is broken down into several categories.

From International, you have countries, then, as in the case of the United States of America, states, which are divided into multiple districts. Those multiple districts are divided into districts, which are divided into zones and finally the bottom rung of the ladder, clubs. Dayton Noon Lions Club is one of those clubs, a member of Zone I-1, which is made up of 10 clubs.

Lions Zone I-1, working with the City of Dayton and Trinity River Food Bank, will provide free food to area residents from the Dayton Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until supplies are exhausted, whichever comes first.

“We’re excited to be working with local Lions Clubs to help provide nourishment to those that are in need,” said Christine Shippey, CEO of Trinity River Food Bank. “When I found out what Lions do, I joined the Cleveland Lions Club and now we’re all working together to feed those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Other clubs from Zone I-1 that could be participating include those from Cleveland, Liberty, Hardin and Humble. Other clubs may also be represented.

“We’re always looking for ways to serve the communities our Lions Clubs are a part of,” said Zone I-1 Chairman Bill Simpson. “When we find a project, such as this one, that is spread out over a large area or is too massive for just one club to handle, we pull in the entire zone to help, which is what we’re doing now.”

On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, other clubs will participate in similar endeavors in both Cleveland and Huffman. In Cleveland, the food will be distributed from the Trinity River Food Bank, 500 E. Houston St., Cleveland. The location in Huffman is at Ember Church, 23623 Fairlake Lane. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

At some point, any and all clubs from Zone I-1 will be participating in one or more of those areas to provide food for the needy. Those clubs will include Huffman, Crosby, Humble, Humble Noon, Kingwood and Twin Cities (New Caney – Porter).

“We want participants to enter the Dayton Community Center by the digital sign (south entry) off Cleveland St.,” said Dayton Noon Lions Club President Mike George. “The public should not have contact with volunteers so they are required to have their trunks open so the food may be distributed. Open ended pickup beds are also okay.”

If you think being a Lion is something you’d like to be, show up at one of the service projects. Someone will be there and will be more than glad to tell you about becoming a lion.

