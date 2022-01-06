Suspect charged in drive-by shooting in Cleveland

A shooting incident Dec. 21 on CR 3995 sent a 14-year-old male to a Houston area trauma center with two gunshot wounds.

After several weeks of intense investigation of the shooting of a 14-year-old juvenile male on Dec. 21, 2021 on CR 3995 north of Cleveland, Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox, announced the arrest of 23-year-old Davonte Demond Newsome on Thursday evening in Montgomery County.

Newsome is accused of shooting the 14-year-old twice outside the teen’s home on CR 3995. The young victim was shot in the leg and arm.

His family members heard the commotion, came outside to investigate and found he had been shot.

Authorities identified a suspect vehicle in the Dec. 21 shooting incident in Cleveland.

According to Capt. Knox  Newsome was arrested without incident at his residence on Tree Monkey Road by investigators from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Newsome has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Robbery and placed in the Liberty County Jail. His mugshot is not available as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The investigation in still ongoing to determine an exact motive for the shooting and additional arrests are pending.

Original story:

LCSO investigating shooting of teen in Cleveland

