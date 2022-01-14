Jesse Arnold Shrader, age 80 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022. He was born March 2, 1941, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Lewis and Francis Shrader who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Jerry Earl Shrader and Jamie Shrader.

Survivors include partner, Arletta Fergeson; daughter, Shelly Shrader Anderson and husband James; son, Michael Shrader; grandchildren, Roan Brawley, Cole Brawley, and Amber Brawley; niece, Tammy Duff; nephew, Jason Shrader and wife Christina; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

