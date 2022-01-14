Lennie Stone Carter, age 94, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home in Tarkington.

She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Darlene Ede and husband Jim, and Sandra Jean Perryman and husband Tom; a grandson, Stephen Carter Hazen; two great-grandchildren, Carter Paul Hazen, and Vivian Josephine Hazen; sister, Madeline Kelley; step-granddaughter, Jamie Sue Ede; sister-in-law, Geroline Carter Wood; and many relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Payton B. Stone and Ola Lee Parrish Stone; husband, David Lester Carter, Jr.; sisters, Louise Bryan, Oleta King, and Joyce Adams; brothers, Eugene Stone and Homer Lee Stone; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Aliza Hazen.

Lennie was born on January 17, 1927 in Pelly, Texas.

Her family moved to Tarkington when she was in the 5th grade. After graduating from Tarkington High School she moved to San Antonio and worked in a drug store for a short time. On her return to Tarkington she began work at Humble Oil Company (Exxon Mobil) in Baytown and attended Lee Junior College for several semesters.

When the love of her life, David Carter, returned from the Navy they were married July 5, 1947. They were married for 71 ½ years until he passed away February 1, 2019.

After being a housewife for a number of years she began work at Tarkington ISD and retired after 25 years of service. She enjoyed her working years very much.

Upon retirement she enjoyed cooking, making great pies, canning vegetables, shopping, playing dominos and 42, watching the Rockets basketball games, traveling and visiting with family and friends.

Our heartfelt thanks go to the loving caregivers, Syble, Joyce, Kelly and Savannah, for assisting Lennie to continue to live in her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

