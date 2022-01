The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 12, 2022:

Ybarbo, Leahann – Assault/Family Violence

Pursley, Jonathan Brian – Criminal Trespass

Griffin, Jimmy Wayne – Indecency With a Child

Herzog, Frederick Lusic IV – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery

Reger, John Nelson – Hold for Hurst Police Department-Violation of Protective Order (no mugshot)

Larson, Curtis Michael – Driving While License invalid with previous convictions

