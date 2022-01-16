Jim Mitchum, 86, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Beaumont. He was born September 8, 1935 in Silas, Alabama to his late parents, Arthur William Mitchum and Ida Mae Busby Mitchum.

Jim was a longtime resident of Dayton, member of First Baptist Church in Dayton, American Legion, Dayton Masonic Lodge as a Master Mason, Goose Creek Masonic Lodge, The Shriner’s, and was a charter member of the Dayton Noon Lions Club.

He was a retired Emergency Management Coordinator for Liberty County and had served as City Judge of Dayton Lake Estates for 25 years.

Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Kathy Fennell; brothers, Leroy Mitchum, Rease Mitchum, William Mitchum, Chester Mitchum, Glen Mitchum and J. T. Mitchum; sisters, Laurine Udiz, Betty “Dill” Joslin and Ruth “Tad” Goodson.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debbie Mitchum; children, Steve Mitchum, Robert Mitchum, Debbie Mitchum and Randy Mitchum, Kerrie Davis; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Randy Piatt officiating. Burial will follow at Linney Cemetery in Dayton.

Pallbearers will be Robert Mitchum, Steve Mitchum, Patrick Mitchum, Katelyn Mitchum, Aron Baldridge and Alberto Barcenas.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests donation be made to The Dayton Noon Lions Club-PO Box 418, Dayton, Tx. 77535.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

