Loberta Marie Berkel, age 86 of Lockhart, Texas passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born April 12, 1935, in Harrisburg, Illinois to parents Amos Loness and Martha Cowsert Loness, who preceded her in death along with her husband, Raymond Berkel.

Mrs. Berkel was a former 45-year resident of Cleveland where she was a member of the United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and momma, and will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her

Survivors include daughter, Theresa Berkel; brother, James Smith and wife Lavada; sisters, Dorothy Hazel, Ella Knackmus and husband Donny, and Christina Thomas; grandchildren, Naomi Hughes and husband Ray Simmons; great-grandchildren, Layne Simmons-Hughes, and Scarlett Simmons-Hughes; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

