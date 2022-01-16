Samuel Glenn Johnson, 80, of Longview, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was born on Tuesday, January 6, 1942, in Kingsport, Tennessee to Paul Johnson and Lillie Rachel Jenkins Johnson, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Samuel was also preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Raquel Johnson, and brother, Romless “Hink” Paul Johnson. After graduating from Ketron High School, Samuel Johnson entered the Air Force and served as an airman.

When his military service concluded, he began his career as a lab analyst in Kingsport, Tennessee at Eastman Chemical Company. It was during this time, his career led to a transfer to Longview, Texas where he planted roots and worked until he reached his tenure. However, he was not known for sitting still and began another career with Technical Installation Company where he built control panels and worked until his second retirement. In his spare time, he loved to travel, fish, garden, cookout, and raise chickens. He kept a perfect yard. He also had a passion for corvettes and football. He loved gospel and bluegrass music. He spent many hours on the phone keeping in touch with his children and grandchildren.

He is loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Rosalinda Eaton and husband Greg, Glenn Anthony “Tony” Johnson, and Dawn Marie Tripp; mother of his children, Yolanda Rieger; brother, Gary Johnson, and wife Charlotte; sister, Sharon Vest; grandchildren, Amy, Casey, Joshua, Dylan, Samantha, Chanda, Taylor, Connor, Brittney, Joseph, Gabby, Keagan, and Amanda. Along with numerous great-grandchildren, and other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Samuel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Interment for Samuel will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. Pastor Glen Mead officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

