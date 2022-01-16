Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 13, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2022:

  • McDonald, James Monroe – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Vizaya, Ihysai – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Earls, Heather Renee – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gunnels, Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Alcantar, Antonio Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Arellano, Jesse – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Bishop, Donna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Faught, Vickie Mae – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Barrett, Chance Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Parole Violation, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Alcantar, Antonio Jr.
  • Arellano, Jesse
  • Barrett, Chance Michael
  • Bishop, Donna Marie
  • Earls, Heather Renee
  • Faught, Vickie Mae
  • Gunnels, Robert
  • Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard
  • McDonald, James Monroe
  • Vizaya, Ihysai

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.