Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 13, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 13, 2022:
- McDonald, James Monroe – Driving While Intoxicated
- Vizaya, Ihysai – Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Earls, Heather Renee – Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gunnels, Robert – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Alcantar, Antonio Jr. – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Arellano, Jesse – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Bishop, Donna Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Faught, Vickie Mae – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Hedgcoxe, Steve Richard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Barrett, Chance Michael – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Parole Violation, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance