Liberty-Dayton RMC offering free over-the-counter COVID tests on Monday

Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic has been included in a Community Outreach Program set by the Biden Administration in early December. The program includes distributing free Over-The-Counter COVID tests to certain health care facilities including Rural Health Clinics (RHCs). The intent of the program is to have RHCs distribute testing kits for free to their communities.

Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic is an RHC and signed up for this program. This is an ongoing program and so far the hospital has received 10,000 COVID test kits and ordered additional tests for future distributions.

“The tests we received are the Quidel QuickVue. This test is a rapid antigen test that an individual can self-administer at home. Results are available within 10 minutes,” said Rhonda Campbell, CEO of Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center.

The tests can be used if symptomatic, asymptomatic, or within six days of symptoms onset. Quidel QuickVue can be self-administered for use by those of 14 years of age and older and for those 2-13 years of age, if an adult performs the test. The test kits will have a shelf life of 1 year.

Liberty Dayton Medical Clinic is giving away these tests on Monday, January 17, at the Liberty Stadium starting at 7 a.m.

“We will be giving away three test kits per vehicle. We will distribute until all tests are gone. We do ask that you stay in your vehicle at all times,” Campbell said.

Upon arrival at the event, you will be directed to enter the stadium parking lot through the Grand Ave access and will exit via the Bowie St access.

“We ask that anyone interested in this event and future events send a request for membership to our hospital Facebook page as we will be providing updates on the event there,” she added. “We will be planning on our next distribution event to the public in Dayton and will notify the public when the next event is scheduled.”

