LaNell Maxine Worley, “Memaw” was born in Houston, Texas to William Willis and Lorene Belle Kipp on November 20, 1951. She passed away peacefully at home in Liberty, Texas on January 11, 2022.

LaNell is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lorene; sister, Emma Faye Hill; brother, Joe Lynn Anderson; brother, William David Kipp; sister, Linda Beatrice Brisher; sister, Judy Belle Hausler, and brother, Ricky Lynn Kipp.

She is survived by her brother, Dennis Ray Kipp; sister, Scarlett Ilene Soape; sister, Penny Dee Knowlton, and sister, Tammy Jean Ellison. LaNell was proud of and survived by her four children and is leaving behind a long legacy through her son, Paul Lynn Worley and daughter-in-law, Cindy Worley; daughter, LaNett Marie Doolittle and husband Brian Doolittle; daughter, Delana Dee Skinner, and daughter, Linda Dell Worley. LaNell also kept a special place in her heart for her grandchildren Khayla Sheree Worley, Justin Brian Doolittle, Chellsea Lynn Tate, Jacob Aaron Doolittle, Dustin Lee Worley, Amber Nicole Worley, Zachary Robert Skinner, Brayden Alex Johnson, and Ashten Marie Worley. As if that was not enough, she had four great-grandchildren Jaycee Reynne Doolittle, Luke Lynn Tate, Jaymie Marie Doolittle, and Baby Tate along with numerous nieces and nephews.

When anyone became friends with LaNell, as far as she was concerned, they were friends for life and pretty much became everyone’s Memaw. She had a very strong liking for Houston Texans football and the Astros. She enjoyed spending time with family on any occasion and loved playing card games such as Phase 10 and UNO. The world of dominos was her specialty and 42 was the game of choice. LaNell was the Dale Earnhardt of 42. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, and compassionate mother and Memaw.

Service for LaNell will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Doolittle officiating. Interment will follow at Sterling White Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

