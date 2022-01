The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 14, 2022:

Perkins, Ryan Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Mobley, Jacob Roy – Burglary of a Building and Theft of Property

Mallard, Chris Laroy – Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Remington, Bryce – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Riordan, Kristin Nicole – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

