The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 15, 2022:

Bowers, Arika Rayeann – Speeding and Driving While License Invalid

Green, Skylar Nichole – Failure to Appear and Speeding

Lane, Elizabeth Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harris, Charyle Kathleen – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse (no mugshot)

