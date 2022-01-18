Mildred “Darlene” Gartner Teel, “Granny” to most who knew her, was born October 24, 1932, to Glen and Ada Gartner in Statesbury, MO, and passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the age of 89. She married her high school sweetheart, Gene Kenneth Teel Sr., on April 21, 1951. They moved to their longtime residence in Liberty, TX where they raised their two children.

Darlene worked at the telephone office for many years, she worked as a secretary for a local plumber and was the church secretary at Central Baptist Church where she was a long-time member. Some of the things she enjoyed were holding church WMU meetings, gardening, tending her plants and flowers, putting puzzles together, watching the Game Show Network and viewing the birds on her back porch. She also loved playing canasta with her grandchildren, crafts, crochet and many other things, especially her family. No one met her that didn’t immediately love her.

She had a kind soul and was faithful to her Lord and Savior. She read her bible faithfully every morning. When she was no longer able to attend church, she attended at home by watching on tv. She enjoyed talking about the Lord with anyone who crossed her path. Darlene loved her Lord, her family and her friends with all her heart.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene K. Teel Sr.; brothers, Glen Edward Gartner Jr., Howard Eugene Gartner and Larry David Gartner; sisters, Vera Maude Tipton, Alberta LeNormand and Mary Frances Coker, and daughter-in-law, Linda Teel. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; sons, Gene K. Teel Jr. and wife Cassandra and Glen E. Teel Sr.; grandchildren, Daniel Teel, Charisa Guin and Phillip, Glen Teel Jr. and wife Tracey, Angela Tomlinson and Craig, Cynthia Moore and Ray; great grandchildren, Dakota Guin and Caitlin, Natalie Guin and Jaycob and Emily Benson. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends and many “adopted” grandchildren.

One of her nephews said it best; “She is not in pain and is walking the streets of gold as we speak. The Apostle Paul says to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She is rejoicing this morning in the angel’s choir with all of our loved ones who went before us.”

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Allison Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm, Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Allison Funeral Service. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Dakota Guin, Jaycob Knapps, Craig Tomlinson, Phillip Prince, Michael Coker, Curt Gartner, Alan Gartner and Ali Jefri.

