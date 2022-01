The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 16, 2022:

Stewart, Travis Wayne – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Public Intoxication

Brown, Clint Josey – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Kudro, Donald James – Failure to Appear/Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct

Glover, Chelsea – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Brown, Clint Josey

Glover, Chelsea

Kudro, Donald James

Stewart, Travis Wayne

Share this: Twitter

Facebook