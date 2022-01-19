Lynda Lou Ager, 73, of Dayton passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Lynda was born July 15, 1948, in Beaumont, Texas to parents Ellis Weaver and Edith Moreland Weaver.

Lynda spent her younger years in Beaumont where she attended Beaumont schools graduating in 1965. She continued her education by attending Lamar University where she received her degree in education. She has been a resident of Dayton since 1974. Lynda taught at San Jacinto Elementary in Liberty for 14 years. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother and supported her children in all of their activities. She especially loved her grandchildren. Lynda was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a former member of First Baptist Church in Dayton. She also was a member of DAR Liberty Chapter and enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bob Ager of Dayton; her children, Jennifer Byrd and husband Jason of Beaumont and Matthew Ager of Dayton; her grandchildren, Mallory Byrd, Brock Byrd, Bryce Byrd, Agustus Ager and Emmerson Ager; her brother, John Ralph Weaver and wife Meredith; nephew, Brent Weaver; nieces, Julie Weaver, Hank Ager, and Michael Ager; also numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Lynda will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

