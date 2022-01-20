Keith Dale Fuller, age 58, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born January 17, 1963, in Houston, Texas, to parents Charlie and Linda Nugent Fuller. He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Fuller; and Sally Green-Fuller.

Survivors include his wife, Kristin Fuller; mother, Linda Nugent Fuller; daughters, Kasey Lynn Fuller and spouse Scott Ross, and Candace Fuller; sons, David Jackson Fuller, and Brennen Dale Fuller; grandchildren, Lillian Privett, Rylee Privett, and Kaeleigh Dornfield; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at New Salem Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas.

