Laura Louise Jasper was born March 16, 1926 in Merryville, Louisiana. The family moved to Cleveland, Texas while she was in elementary school and where her mother Dollie Elnora Grady Bailey was a school teacher for over fifty (50) years and her grandfather James Marlin Grady was the Station Master for the Santa Fe Railroad for over forty (40) years. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1941, skipping a grade. Miss Effie Thomas a school teaching fixture in Cleveland at that time once commented that she was one of the most intelligent students she ever had.

She married Henry Seward Jasper, Jr. on November 24, 1943 at First Methodist Church in Cleveland, Texas. They were married seventy-three (73) years until his passing on December 7, 2016. She passed away on January 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Laura Louise and Henry had three (3) sons, James Henry Jasper, Glenn Martin Jasper and Dr. Robert Dean Jasper. James Henry Jasper is married to Claudette Jasper, Glenn Martin Jasper is married to Kay Jasper and Dr. Robert Dean Jasper is married to Lisa Jasper.

Her grandchildren include Amy Jasper Parker and husband Kevin; Brent Jasper and wife Jennifer; Justin Jasper and wife Annalisa; Ryan Jasper and wife Jennifer; Lindsay Jasper Mercer and husband Alex; Geoffrey Jasper and Jonathan Jasper; Dominic Tortorice and wife Brandi and Vanessa Sliva and Husband Chad.

Laura Louise and Henry were blessed with many great grandchildren including:

Sophia, Lydia, Jackson and Elliana Jasper; Olivia, Quinn and Gunner Jasper; Alyssa, Landon and Cade Parker; Pierce and Karli Jasper; Henry and Charlotte Mercer; Emma and Dominic, Jr. Tortorice and Kaylie and Zack Sliva.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Seward Jasper, Jr. her mother Dollie Bailey and her grandmother and grandfather, Virginia Pearl Riggs Grady and James Marlin Grady.

She was the kind of person who loved people. She and Henry reared their three (3) boys in a Christian home surrounded by unconditional love and laughter. They always put their family first and personally managed with less to provide more for their children. As a result, one son became an attorney, one a pharmacist and one a surgeon. She believed in spreading the good news of Jesus Christ and for years they held prayer meetings for high school kids in their home and helped change the lives of many people. She continued to be an inspiration to these kids and many other people with whom she came in contact. Her life was best summed up by Timothy 4: 7-8 as follows:

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”

Rest in peace, Laura Louise.

Visitation for Laura will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas. For those that desire donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators P.O. Box 628200 Orlando, Fl. 72862 http://www.wycliffe.org

