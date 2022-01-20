Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 18, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 18, 2022:

  • Aguilar-Castillo, Claudia – Criminal Trespass
  • Gallegos, Martin Balderas – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Henscey, Christopher George – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Williams, Trumarcus – Possession of Marijuana
  • Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Bond Forfeiture-Assault/Family Violence
  • Sheats, Brandi Christine – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cook, Keutae Deshawn – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Denson, Alexia Lashea – Possession of Marijuana
  • Kimble, Anthony Juaan – Money Laundering
  • Minkins, Joshua Dion – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Burch, Jamie Kandace – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
  • Garcia-Vazquez, Agustin Armando – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
