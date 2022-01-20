Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 18, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 18, 2022:

Aguilar-Castillo, Claudia – Criminal Trespass

Gallegos, Martin Balderas – Driving While Intoxicated

Henscey, Christopher George – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Williams, Trumarcus – Possession of Marijuana

Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Bond Forfeiture-Assault/Family Violence

Sheats, Brandi Christine – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cook, Keutae Deshawn – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Denson, Alexia Lashea – Possession of Marijuana

Kimble, Anthony Juaan – Money Laundering

Minkins, Joshua Dion – Bond Forfeiture-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Burch, Jamie Kandace – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

Garcia-Vazquez, Agustin Armando – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

