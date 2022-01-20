LHS’ Goudeau signs with Texas Lutheran University

Liberty High School senior Mason Goudeau has signed a letter of intent to play baseball and attend Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas, next fall. At his signing event on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in the Liberty High School gym, Goudeau was lauded by his coaches for his exemplary character, academic achievements and athletic talent that led to his acceptance at TLU.

“The best way I can describe Mason is the day TLU called. It was real simple. Do you know how much of his baseball skills I talked about with those coaches? None whatsoever. They asked me what kind of grades he has, what kind of person he is and what kind of family he has,” said Coach Chris Joseph, speaking to Goudeau’s fellow teammates and student-athletes. “Baseball wise, that takes care of itself. All of you baseball guys trying to make it to the next level, yes, you have to have the skills, but you have to have academics, personality and the support.”

He said that Goudeau’s dedication to academics and sports, and the qualities he possesses are a testament to his upbringing by his parents, Malcom and Kelly Goudeau of Liberty.

LHS Head Baseball Coach Robb Kirkland, who has worked with Goudeau through his junior high and high school years, said that Goudeau’s baseball skills came through hard work and commitment, not a stroke of good fortune.

“Ever since he was in junior high, I don’t think he has missed a single workout. He was always up here willing to train,” Kirkland said. “Many weekends and on Sunday afternoons, I would be at the baseball fields and Mason would be there with his dad or a buddy helping him to break down his swing. He was seeing what he could do to improve his swing. Because of that, he is one of the best hitters on our roster right now, and he’s been that way for four years.”

Kirkland said Goudeau is a well-rounded young man with endless possibilities for the rest of his life.

After signing his letter, Goudeau spoke briefly about looking forward to attending TLU next fall.

“I plan to play baseball at the next level, representing my family, Liberty High School and the city of Liberty. To the guys currently in the athletic program and those coming up through the ranks, you can do and be anything that you want to be as long as you believe in yourself and work hard. The sky is the limit,” he said.

Goudeau thanked God for giving him the physical abilities to play the sport he loves and his parents, grandparents, family, friends and fans for their support.

“I would also like to thank my coaches, past and present, and athletic trainers for molding me into the player that I am today,” he said.

Goudeau’s scholarship to TLU will cover approximately three-quarters of the total costs of attending college. He plans to work toward an undergraduate degree in business administration.

His father, Malcom, said the family is very blessed and proud that he has this opportunity.

“It’s a super nice school and in an excellent location. I think it’s a perfect fit for him. It’s kind of a small-town atmosphere like we have here in Liberty. It’s also not too far away so I can go visit or watch one of his games,” Malcom said.

