Woods sworn in as Dayton police chief

Dayton’s new police chief, Derek Woods, took his oath of office at the start of the Dayton City Council meeting on Jan. 20. The oath was administered by Municipal Court Judge Alan Conner. Wood’s wife, Erin, had the honor of pinning on the chief’s new badge.

City Manager Steve Floyd also recognized Police Officer Joshua Fregia for earning a Advance Peace Officer certification and Telecommunicator Crystal Piserelle for earning a Master Telecommunicator certificate.

Council approved a resolution authorizing funds from the Dayton Community Development Corporation to make repairs to a Dayton VFD ladder truck, which, if not repaired, could negatively impact the City’s ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating. In 2019, Dayton VFD raised its ISO rating from a 6 to a more desirable rating of 2. Only 1.1 percent of fire departments in the United States have a 2 ISO rating and only 4 percent in Texas have a rating of 2 or better.

Municipal Court Judge Alan Conner (left) congratulates the City of Dayton’s new police chief, Derek Woods, after administering his oath of office on Thursday.

In order to retain the rating and ensure the safety of the public, the ladder truck has to be repaired. Floyd said that the truck itself is the equivalent of two points in the rating system.

The City’s vacation leave policy was amended by Council to include additional vacation time for employees with 15 or more years of service.

“Dayton has a very aggressive vacation policy with four weeks of vacation after 10 years of service. After 10 years, there isn’t any additional opportunity to accrue vacation time,” Floyd said.

Following Floyd’s recommendations, Council authorized the change in the vacation policy to provide five weeks of vacation for employees with 15 or more years of service and six weeks of vacation for employees with 20 or more years of service.

In other business, Council:

Approved a $5,000 budget amendment to be paid from hotel/motel occupancy taxes to assist with the Dayton Ole Tyme Days Festival;

Approved amendments to the City of Dayton’s engineering design standards and details;

Approved a master fee schedule for water and wastewater service.

Floyd explained to Council that the updated pricing for fees for water and wastewater should seldom impact existing residents of the City.

“This applies mostly to new construction,” he said.

Council also approved a resolution hiring Kimley-Horn Engineering to prepare design plans and specifications for projects that will be funded through the American Rescue Plan program from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The City plans to use part of the $1.2 million in grant funding to rehabilitate its elevated water storage tanks.

New Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods receives his badge after being sworn in Thursday night. Pinning on the badge is Woods’ wife, Erin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

