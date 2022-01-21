Shelia Christine Waltman, age 57, of Shepherd, Texas, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born March 11, 1964, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi to parents Neal Waltman and Patty Williams who preceded her in death along with her grandparents, Hesekish and Louise Bang; and brother, James Dewayne “Jamsie”.

Family meant everything to Mrs. Waltman. Everything she did in life was for her husband and her children.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Roland Eugene Waltman; daughters, Calah Christine Bebee and husband Shaun, Ra’chel Johnene Waltman and fiancé Peter; son, Nathan Eugene Waltman and fiancé Chelsea; sister, Johnene Priddy; brothers, Joey Williams and Charlie Anderson; grandchildren, Kirstin Kangas, Kaylee Kangas, Nickolas Bebee, Maleki Waltman, Osiris Waltman, Grace-Lynn Salinas, Fatih’Anna Waltman, and Chance Waltman; great-granddaughter, Autymn Bebee; and bonus daughters, Jennifer Caldwell, Crystal Davis, and Leslie Fuller.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Calvary Outreach, Shepherd, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Calvary Outreach, Shepherd, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

