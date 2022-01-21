Jewel Dean Jordan, age 79, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born July 21, 1942, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Robert Dean and Inez Long, who preceded her in death along with her husband, John Jordan; and daughter, Cheryl Turner.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Johnson and wife Gene, Dennis Jordan, and John Jordan; brothers, Phillip Long and wife Vera, Johnny Long and wife Rita; sister, Susie Oldham and husband Alonzo; grandchildren, Amber Jordan, Michael Johnson, Amy Johnson, Melody Johnson, Stephanie Johnson, and Kenneth Turner; along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

