Mary Ruth Shaw Ross, 75, of Cleveland, passed away January 16, 2022 in Baytown, Texas. Mary was born August 7, 1946, in Cleburn, Texas, to parents Virgil and Mary Shough Shaw.

Mary had been a resident of the Dayton area for over 35 years and currently lived in Cleveland. She had worked as a nurse’s aide. She attended the Church That Cares. Mary enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, bunko, and shopping. She was a member of the VFW Auxilliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Wayne Ross; her brothers, Donald Shaw and William Lynn Shaw. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Brenda Burnett and Richard Lynn Rucker and companion Connie Muirhead; her grandchildren, Michael Shawn Harlow, Brandon Harlow and wife Tina, Amber Dawkins and husband Vester, Ashley Hall and husband J.R., Shelby Espinosa and husband Ryan, Bethany Gibson, and Kristin Burnett; her great-grandchildren, Landen, Bailee, Annalisa, Zaiden, Elijah, Kaylee, Samantha, Emily, Johnny, Josephine, Kreed, Harper, and one on the way; her brother, R. D. Shaw and wife Sherry; her sister, Patricia Ann Estridge; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial visitation for Mrs. Ross will be 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

