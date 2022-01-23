Azaria Jane Oxner, infant daughter, of Chris and Brittany Oxner, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, she was born on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Kingwood, Texas.

Azaria was preceded in death by her grandfather, Keith Oxner, and great-grandfather, Mac Deason.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving parents, Chris, and Brittany Oxner; brother, Chase Oxner; grandmothers, Shari Sickles, and Katrina Oxner; great-grandmother, Voncille (AJ) Deason; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Funeral service times are pending.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Azaria Jane Oxner, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

