On Wednesday, January 5th of 2022, at the age of 68, the world lost an extraordinary, husband, father, and Papa. Robert loved to talk to anyone who would lend an ear. He was a very kind and loving man towards all of his friends and family.

Robert was Born September 29th, 1953 to Alice Strong in the city of Galveston, Texas. Robert was then raised in the town of Dayton, Texas. Here Robert worked many jobs until he found himself working for Schlumberger where he stayed until he proudly earned the title of Master Machinist. A title he took an immense amount of pride in.

Today Robert is survived by his loving Wife of 45 years, Martha Strong, his brother Raymond Strong, his son Robert Strong Jr., Wife Shauna Strong, son, Joseph Strong, Wife Christina Strong and his daughter Jessica Hyatt, Husband Ricky Hyatt.

Due to how proud Robert was of his children, this final memoir would not be complete without taking the time to highlight the three children him and His loving wife Martha raised. Robert always loved his children in different ways, he always knew how to cater exactly to what his children needed within a father. His first son, Robert Strong Jr., developed into a hard working, loving father and husband, much akin to Papa. Next came Joseph, the quiet, but always loving and supportive son, and finally his youngest; his daughter Jessica, who was always steadfast and able to stand her ground within her beliefs.

Robert is also survived by his grandchildren Brianna Sthram, Husband Michael Sthram, Memory Strong, Kiera Hyatt, Fable Strong, Shiloh Strong, Aria Strong, Sherlock Strong and Kinsley Hyatt. Robert is also survived by his very special Aunt Dorothy who cared for Robert as though he was her own.

Robert (PaPa) Strong was a hard worker from an immensely young age, there seemed to be nothing he couldn’t do or learn. He was also willing to help anyone in need at any point in time no matter the inconvenience that it may have brought upon himself, but above all he was the greatest family man anyone could ever ask for. He always has and will continue to positively impact anyone who has ever come to have the pleasure of knowing this amazing man. It is also noteworthy that Papa was quite possibly the greatest storyteller this world has ever seen.

