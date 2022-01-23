David Fisher, age 65, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2022, after an arduous battle with renal disease. David was born in Liberty, Texas, on January 30, 1956, to Charles W. Fisher, Jr., and Barbara Holcombe Fisher.

David loved God, his family, and his fellow man. He was a devoted and loving son to his parents, brother to Charles W. Fisher, III, husband to his wife, Melody, father to his two sons, Eric and Jonathan, and PawPaw to his grandchildren, Madison, Eleanor, Margaret, and William.

David graduated from Liberty High School in 1974. In 1978, he married Melody Shauberger, to whom he was happily married for 43 years. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1983, majoring in Information Systems Management. He was a very loyal and hardworking employee, but he was never defined by his work.

David was always a wonderful family man and prioritized his family above everything else in his life. He immersed himself in being the biggest fan of both of his children and all his grandchildren. David made himself available for all games, practices, rehearsals, performances, award ceremonies and all the other special events in the lives of his loved ones. As his health failed, he determinedly found the energy to continue to support Madison in her many interests.

David loved fishing and golf, and he was a very competitive game player; 42 was his favorite followed closely by any trivia game. He enjoyed being involved with the Boy Scouts, served on the Board of Spirit Horse, and was serving on the Board of the Liberty Cemetery Association at the time of his passing. David will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The world is an immeasurably better place for his having lived in it.

Family man, first and foremost

A troublemaker, a teacher, a friend

The one person I could always take my troubles to

Heartbreaks hurt less when you were by my side

Even in my darkest hours, you were always there for me

Rest in peace and know I will miss you every day

A visitation will be held from 5pm – 7pm on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Allison Funeral Service. A funeral service will be at 3pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Liberty with a graveside service to follow at Liberty City Cemetery. The family respectfully asked that all those in attendance please wear a face covering.

