Aubrey Lee Ashley, 78, of Dayton, passed away at his home on January 21, 2022, in Dayton. Aubrey was born February 16, 1943, in Pelly, Texas, to parents Henry Ashley and Etta Mae Farmer Ashley.

Mr. Ashley spent his early youth in Pelly, Texas, but was a resident of Dayton most of his life. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1960-1966. He had been employed in the oil industry at Continental Emsco and Lewco Industries and retired in 2014. He enjoyed working outside around his home, reading and fishing. Aubrey also enjoyed spending time with all his animals. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his family, who will miss him beyond measure.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Zoie Nichols; brothers, Wayne Ashley, Richard Ashley and Gene Ashley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Francess Ashley; daughter, Amy Ashley Nichols and husband Brian Nichols; grandchildren, Darrell Nichols III and wife Chandler, Holden Nichols, and Ian Nichols and wife Breanna; great-grandchild, Reed Nichols and numerous nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives.

There are no services planned at this time.

