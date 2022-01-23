Doris Callie “Tince” Flowers, 95, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, passed away on January 20, 2022, in Baytown. Doris was born June 27, 1926, in Lumberton, Texas, to parents Wylie Franklin Tanner and Berneice Ward Tanner.

Doris had resided in Mont Belvieu most of her life. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mont Belvieu and the United Methodist Women’s Club. She enjoyed country and western dancing and had won many dancing awards with her husband, Buck. She also enjoyed antiques.

Mrs. Flowers is preceded in death by her husband, Buster “Buck” Flowers, Jr.; daughter, Patrice Janis Flowers; grandsons, Michael Shane Flowers and Michael Brian Flowers. She is survived by her son, Mike Flowers; grandson, Brandon Flowers and wife, Robin; great-grandson, Michael Bryce Flowers; other relatives and friends.

Services for Doris will be at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Mont Belvieu, Texas, with Rev. William Lucas officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Mont Belvieu Methodist Cemetery, Mont Belvieu, Texas under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

