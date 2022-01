The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 21, 2022:

Moore, John Robert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Wood, Michael Alan – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Roberts, Johnny Bo – Burglary of a Habitation

Leyva, Chelsea – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

