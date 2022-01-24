Joseph Edwin Young, age 72, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022. He was born November 25, 1949, in Houston, Texas to parents Marlin Boncy Young and Bertha Doris Gehrels Young who preceded him in death along with his brother Bobby Young; and granddaughter, Katie Elizabeth Young.

Mr. Young, who was known to most people as “Jellybelly”, owned J.E. Young Sand Company in Humble, Texas for 25 years until his retirement. His loving and playful spirit will be missed by all.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Young; daughter, Jessica Devoltz and Johnny; son, Corby Young and Sheena; grandchildren, Chloe Devoltz, Chesney Devoltz, Lilah Cree Devoltz, Carter Corby Young, Cameron Blake and Cooper Reeder; sisters, Helen McShan and Ellen Phifer; and brother, Roy Young.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m. , Monday, January 24, 2022 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home 303 E. Crockett St. Cleveland, Texas 77327. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Brookside Memorial Park 13747 Eastex Fwy. Houston, Texas 77039

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

