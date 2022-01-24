Julia Plummer Simon, age 93, of Raywood, Texas, went peacefully in her sleep to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of January 22. 2022. She was at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Grand Coteau, Louisiana on February 14, 1928. She was the last surviving child out of eight born to Alfred and Elizabeth Stelley Plummer. She is survived by her children Linda Simien, Martha Wickliff, Carol Simon, Curtis Simon, and Valerie K. Oatis. Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Elie Simon, and by all her brothers and sisters: Edith (Plummer) Donatto, Louise (Plummer) Donatto, Freddy Joseph Plummer, Phillip James Plummer, Alfred Plummer. Jr., Michael Plummer, and Adam Plummer.

SERVICES:

VISITATION:

Allison Funeral Service 1101 North Travis St, Liberty, Texas (936) 336-6418 on January 29, 2022 from 8-10 am

ROSARY SERVICE:

January 29, 2022 starting at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 3730 FM 160, Raywood, Texas (936) 587-4631

FUNERAL MASS:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church 3730 FM 160, Raywood, Texas (936) 587-4631 starting at 11 am

CEMETERY:

Ames Catholic Cemetery, 201-207 Cemetery Road, Ames, Texas 77575

