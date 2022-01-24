Dennis Robert Sherman, 68, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Sherman was born on September 14, 1953, in Lancaster, WI to the late Robert Sherman and Betty Edwards. Mr. Sherman was a C.W.O.4 Warrant officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Sherman is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sherman & Betty Edwards; brother in law, Bob Edwards; uncle, Fred Edwards; and aunts, Jeannette Sherman and Joyce Rickers.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Sherman of Vidor, TX; sons, Frank Sherman of Eureka, CA and James Sherman of Louisville, KY; daughter, Anita Glineck of Vidor, TX; daughter in law, Jenny Sherman and husband Frank of Eureka, CA; brothers, Roger Sherman of Minnesota and Frank Sherman of Michigan; sisters, Vicky Edwards of Powell, WY, Patricia Pickering of Melbourne, FL, and Susan Mann of Wyoming; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on February 12, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Trinity Baptist Church located at 2850 Tx-12 Vidor, TX 77662 with Reverend Marvin Fuller officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

