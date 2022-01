The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 22, 2022:

Taylor, Shawn Michael – Driving While Intoxicated

Torres-Hernandez, Elizabeth – Reckless Driving and No Driver’s License

Loredo-Medrano, Pedro – Driving While Intoxicated

Perry, Jacoby – Burglary of a Habitation and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Redmon, Larissa Mae – Deadly Conduct

