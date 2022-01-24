Cleveland Chamber announces top awards at annual gala

Flappers, gangsters and bootleggers gathered on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Cleveland Civic Center, for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s gala. During this annual event, the Chamber honors members who have gone above and beyond to serve the Cleveland community.

This year’s event with a Roaring 20s theme was the first to be hosted by the Chamber’s new Chief Operating Officer Victoria Good and Administrative Assistant Courtney Contreras.

Highlights from the evening were the announcements of Austin Bank as Business of the Year, Rev. Carl Williamson as Citizen of the Year, Raylene Atkinson as Ambassador of the Year, Regina Vollmer as the Jean Noble McAdams Volunteer of the Year and Sandy Williamson as the Chairman’s Choice.

Susan Ard and Steve Racciato each won first place in the costume contest hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce at the annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22. Ard won for Best Dressed Woman and Racciato won for Best Dressed Man. In fairness, however, both exhibited flair that swayed the judges in their favor.

The awards for top business, ambassador and volunteer are picked by ballots submitted by Chamber members. Citizen of the Year, which is open to any person in the community, is also voted upon by the community.

The Chairman’s Choice Award is picked each year by the outgoing board chairman. This year’s award was selected by outgoing Board Chairman West Smith. He is succeeded by incoming Board Chair Raylene Atkinson.

The event was sponsored by Emergency Hospital Systems, Entergy, Lone Star College-Kingwood, Southside Bank, HCA Houston Healthcare, McWilliams & Son, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, City of Cleveland, Woodforest Bank, Prosperity Bank, Health Center of Southeast Texas, Liberty County Court at Law Judge Thomas “Tommy” Chambers and Whitener Enterprises, Inc.

Sandy Williamson (center) was picked for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Choice Award by outgoing Chamber Board President West Smith (not pictured). It was presented by Chamber COO Victoria Good (left). For the honor, Williamson also received a certificate of special congressional honor from the office of U.S. Rep. Brian Babin. Acting on Babin’s behalf is Will Carter (right).

Rev. Carl Williamson (center), pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, is the Citizen of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Presenting the award are Chamber COO Victoria Good and Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s office.

Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce COO Victoria Good presented outgoing Board Chairman West Smith with a chairman’s gavel during the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Outgoing board members LaNora Purvis and Timothy Magee were recognized by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday. Making the presentation was Chamber COO Victoria Good (right).

Raylene Atkinson is the Ambassador of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, in addition to being the incoming board chairman for the Chamber. She is pictured with Chamber COO Victoria Good (left) and Will Carter, aide to U.S. Rep. Brian Babin.

Christine Shippey, director of Trinity River Food Bank, accepts an award for Non-Profit of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Pictured with her are Chamber COO Victoria Good and Will Carter, aide to U.S. Rep. Brian Babin.

Regina Vollmer (center) is the Jean Nobles McAdams Volunteer of the Year for the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. The award was announced during the Chamber’s annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Cleveland Civic Center. Presenting the award were Chamber COO Victoria Good and Will Carter, aide to U.S. Rep. Brian Babin.

David Martin won a Blackstone grill and an assortment of other prizes in the Heads and Tails game played by guests at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22. Pictured with him is the Chamber’s new Board President Raylene Atkinson.

David Martin (right) purchased several strands of pink beads in order to secure a win in the Heads and Tails game hosted at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Janet Batchelor and Lanelle Johnston won a Charleston dance contest at the 20s-theme gala hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Cleveland Civic Center.

Participants show off their best moves in a Charleston dance-inspired contest at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22. The theme for this year’s gala was the Roaring 20s.

The Houston Wise Guys Band performs at the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday.

Retired Liberty County Clerk Winn Skidmore attended the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala on Saturday, Jan. 22, and enjoyed visiting with Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin’s office and State Rep. Ernest Bailes (right).

