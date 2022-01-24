Republican Craig McNair announces run for Pct. 4 commissioner

Conservative Republican Craig McNair announces his run for Liberty County Commissioner, Precinct 4.

A lifelong resident of Liberty County, Craig is a farmer and small businessman with a servant’s heart for the community. He is challenging the current commissioner who was elected in 2014.

“We cannot keep doing things the same way and expect a better outcome,” said McNair. “Poor fiscal stewardship and a lack of long term planning has led to the decline of our roads, bridges and infrastructure. In many instances the roads and bridges are almost impassable for oncoming vehicles, especially school buses and large trucks. Making our community safer, protecting taxpayers and defending our conservative family values will be my focus.”

Craig and Lisa McNair, their children and grandchildren

His announcement goes on to say that McNair spent 30 years as a professional pilot and, as a former Liberty County judge, he knows how to get things done on the commissioners court. He also served as a Dayton ISD Board Trustee and is a member of the Dayton Noon Lions Club, Sons of the Republic of Texas and the National Rifle Association.

He and his wife Lisa are members of the First United Methodist Church of Dayton.

He is extremely proud of his three daughters, two of whom are educators in Dayton and one who works with a pro-life non-profit organization. They also have three grandchildren and Craig and Lisa enjoy spending time with family and watching them grow.

For more information on his campaign, follow McNair on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcnair4pct4commissioner

EDITOR’S NOTE: All candidates for local political office are invited to run a free announcement regarding their candidacy on Bluebonnet News. Submissions should be sent to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Please include a high-resolution photo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

